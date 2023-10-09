More than 4,400 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Việt Nam to be recalled to fix fuel pump errors

VIETNAM, October 9 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Registry Department reported that there were 4,407 Mercedes-Benz vehicles of more than 10 different models produced and assembled domestically and imported that must be recalled due to fuel pump errors.

The affected models include C300, S450, G63, GLC300 4MATIC, GLE 450 4MATIC, GLS 450 4MATIC, AMG GLE 53 4MATIC, Maybach S 680 4MATIC, AMG GT 53, Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, C200, and GLC200/GLC300 4MATIC. These vehicles, imported or produced domestically between August 2021 and September 2022, are required to be returned to the factory for inspection and rectification.

The recall programme is in effect until December 31, 2027, with an estimated 1.5 hours of free service per vehicle to check and fix the fuel pump errors.

The affected vehicles' fuel pumps could cause them to malfunction or stop working, according to Mercedes-Benz Việt Nam. — VNS