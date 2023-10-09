Travel reminder to Israel

MACAU, October 9 - Owing to the turbulence in Israel and Palestine, Travel Alert Level 2 to Israel remains in effect, as issued by the Macao SAR Government. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) urges Macao residents not to visit the regions involved for now. Macao residents who are in the regions are advised to pay attention to the situation and stay extra vigilant to guard their personal safety.

Should any needs arise, Macao residents can call the 24-hour Tourism Hotline (+853 2833 3000), the Global Emergency Hotline for Consular Protection and Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (+86 10 12308), the contact for consular protection of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the State of Israel (+972 3 5459520) and the contact for consular protection and assistance of the Office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine (+970 595776516).