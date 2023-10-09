Submit Release
News Search

There were 317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,303 in the last 365 days.

Travel reminder to Israel

MACAU, October 9 - Owing to the turbulence in Israel and Palestine, Travel Alert Level 2 to Israel remains in effect, as issued by the Macao SAR Government. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) urges Macao residents not to visit the regions involved for now. Macao residents who are in the regions are advised to pay attention to the situation and stay extra vigilant to guard their personal safety.

Should any needs arise, Macao residents can call the 24-hour Tourism Hotline (+853 2833 3000), the Global Emergency Hotline for Consular Protection and Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (+86 10 12308), the contact for consular protection of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the State of Israel (+972 3 5459520) and the contact for consular protection and assistance of the Office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine (+970 595776516).

You just read:

Travel reminder to Israel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more