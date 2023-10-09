[Cancellation Notice] Two fireworks shows of the Contest are cancelled tonight (9 October) owing to typhoon

MACAU, October 9 - Owing to the typhoon’s impact, the two fireworks shows of the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, originally postponed to tonight (9 October 2023), are now cancelled. Residents and visitors’ attention and understanding is much appreciated. Should there be further arrangements, another notice will be announced.

In adverse weather, the conditions did not allow the two fireworks companies from the United Kingdom and Germany to remarshal their fireworks on the barge. After meticulous assessment and consideration to various factors, Macao Government Tourism Office reached the decision to cancel the two fireworks shows tonight.