Global Glycol Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC's "Glycol Global Market Report 2023" forecasts the glycol market to reach $52.40 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The Glycol market's expansion results from a growing automotive sector. Asia-Pacific leads in glycol market share. Major players: ADEKA, Shell, Chevron Phillips, Mitsubishi Chemical, ADM, Repsol, Dow Chemical, SABIC, LyondellBasell.

Glycol Market Segments

• By Type: Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Other Types

• By Application: Antifreeze and Coolants, Polyester Fiber Production, PET Bottles and Packaging, Solvents and Humectants, Dehydrating Agent, Chemical Intermediates

• By End User: Automotive And Transportation, Packaging, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Textile, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global glycol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Glycol refers to any group of alcohol-related chemical compounds employed as antifreeze (i.e., a liquid that lowers the freezing point of water). Glycol can absorb and release significant amounts of heat without changing temperature. The primary function of glycol is to keep the systems cold without freezing.

