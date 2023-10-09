PHILIPPINES, October 9 - Press Release

October 9, 2023 Bong Go emphasizes importance of promoting tourism for job creation as he expresses support for DOT's 2024 proposed programs Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed, during a Committee on Finance hearing on Tuesday, October 3, his strong support for the proposed budget and programs of the Department of Tourism and its attached agencies for next year, emphasizing the vital role that tourism plays in job creation and economic growth. "Tourism is a cornerstone of our economy, and it's imperative that we allocate sufficient funds to sustain and grow this sector. That's why I am in full support of the Department of Tourism's ongoing programs," said Go. The senator's support for DOT's budget was put on record by Senate Tourism Committee Chairperson Nancy Binay. Go's endorsement comes at a time when job creation is a pressing concern for Filipinos. A recent Pulse Asia survey conducted from September 10 to 14 revealed that 27% of respondents identified the creation of more jobs as their third most urgent concern. This data underscores the importance of a well-funded tourism sector in addressing the public's employment concerns. "Being a member of the Senate Committee on Tourism, we must work together to improve our efforts to promote our country to the world as a prime tourism destination we must support the efforts being done by the present administration in uplifting our economy and the lives of the poor," said Go in a previous statement. "Ang pinakamahalaga ay ang ating sinseridad na pagbutihin ang ating trabaho na maglingkod sa bayan at siguraduhing walang nasasayang na pera na dapat ay magamit para sa ikabubuti ng taumbayan," he added. Go has also been vocal about the need for sustainable tourism in the Philippines. He has hailed the opening of new and improved social and tourism infrastructure throughout the country, and has emphasized the need to complete the Duterte administration's Build, Build, Build projects for the continuity of benefits for Filipinos. For example, he has supported the development of various airports and seaports in the country to boost tourism and economic opportunities in the provinces. Go has also provided assistance to the tourism sector in various parts of the country, including Ilocos Norte, Cebu, Batangas, and Antique, particularly at the height of the pandemic. He has been pushing for greater government support to revive the tourism sector and speed up economic recovery. In the previous administration, Go has been actively involved in various tourism-related initiatives, including the rehabilitation of Boracay Island. Go's multifaceted approach to tourism and infrastructure development underscores his commitment to not only reviving the tourism sector but also providing sustainable economic opportunities for Filipinos. As he works closely with local leaders and the current administration, Go said he remains steadfast in his mission to improve the lives of his fellow countrymen by supporting the tourism industry.