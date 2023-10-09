Submit Release
Chiz seeks automatic promotion of civil servants upon retirement

October 9, 2023

Sen. Chiz Escudero is pushing for the automatic promotion of government employees upon retirement like their counterparts in the military and the police organizations to ensure that they will have a comfortable life after serving their country for many years.

Escudero's Senate Bill 297, which proposes to grant a promotion of one salary grade level higher than the employee's position at the time of retirement, has passed the first reading and is now being tackled by a technical working group under the Committee on Civil Service, Reorganization and Professional Regulation.

"It is not an overstatement to say that the men and women in the government service, particularly those who have committed most of their lifetime as government workers for 20 years or so, are dedicated and devoted public servants. But beyond this statement, nothing much awaits them as they finally leave government service," Escudero pointed out.

"My bill aims to give due recognition to these government workers by the expedient act of promoting them one grade higher at the time of their retirement. This proposed automatic promotion upon retirement policy similar to the military service should likewise be extended to the civil service," he stressed.

SB 297 mandates that the adjusted salary grade level of the retiree shall be used as the basis for the computation of his/her retirement.

The bill further requires the Civil Service Commission, in coordination with the Department of Budget and Management and the Government Service Insurance System, to formulate the necessary rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the measure once enacted into law.

The Escudero bill and other similar proposals are now being harmonized and consolidated at the TWG level.

