The Recession's Touch: Assessing Retinoic Acid Market Dynamics in 2023

Retinoic acid is a metabolite of vitamin A (retinol) that mediates the functions of vitamin A required for growth and development.

Retinoic acid is a metabolite of vitamin A (retinol) that mediates the functions of vitamin A required for growth and development. It is a member of family of retinoids, that are compound either derived from vitamin A or are structurally similar to it.

Rise in incidences of cancers as retinoids find an important application in cancer therapeutics drive the market. In addition, retinoic acid is widely used for the treatment of photoaged skin, psoriasis, skin lesions of Kaposis sarcoma, and for cancers of breast and prostate also fuel the market growth. However, isotretinoin; a form of retinoic acid; is highly teratogenic.

As teratogenic drug can disturb the development of an embryo, therefore the use of retinoic acid is strictly controlled. This restrains the market growth. Conversely, increase in research for the cure of cancers and advancements in cancer therapeutics provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

The retinoic acid market is segmented on the basis of mode of administration, end user, and region. Based on mode of administration, the market is categorized into oral retinoids and external retinoids. By end user, it is classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



Retinoic Acid Market Segments:

By Mode of Administration :

Oral

External



By End User:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

LGM Pharma

Olon S.p.A.

GYMA Laboratories of America, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

IMCoPharma a. s.

Chongqing Huabang Pharmacy Co., Ltd.

Mama Earth

Genemed Synthesis Inc.

The Derma Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



