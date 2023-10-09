Pompe Disease Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pompe Disease Global Market Report 2023

The size of pompe disease market is expected to reach $1.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's "Pompe Disease Global Market Report 2023" provides a comprehensive overview of the Pompe disease market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the Pompe disease market is expected to reach $1.99 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

The growth of the Pompe disease market is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of Pompe disease, with the North America region expected to hold the largest market share. Key players in the Pompe disease market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Danaher Corporation, and Becton.



A significant trend in the Pompe disease market is product innovation, with major companies adopting innovations to sustain their market positions.

Pompe Disease Market Segments

• By Type: Classic Infantile Form, Non-Classic Infantile Form, Late-Onset Form, Other Types

• By Diagnosis: Blood Test, Genetic Test, Prenatal Test, Other Diagnosis

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other routes of administrations

• By Therapy Type: Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT), Gene Therapy, Other Therapies

• By End Users: Hospitals / Clinics, Pharmaceuticals, Researchers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pompe disease is a genetic condition characterized by the accumulation of a complex sugar called glycogen in the body's cells. It is caused by a deficiency of the enzyme acid alfa glucosidase (GAA), which normally breaks down complex carbohydrates in the body.

