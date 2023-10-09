Food Robotics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC's "Food Robotics Global Market Report 2023" extensively covers the food robotics market, with a forecast of reaching $3.60 billion in 2027 at a 12.09% CAGR.

The food robotics market's expansion is attributed to increased processed food consumption, with North America expected to dominates the food robotics market share, featuring major players like Mitsubishi Electric, Midea, Denso, ABB, Flexicell, Kawasaki, Rockwell Automation, OMRON, and Swisslog.

Food Robotics Market Segments
• By Type: Articulated, Cartesian, Scara, Parallel, Cylindrical, Collaborative, Other Types
• By Payload: Low, Medium, High
• By Application: Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Pick And Place, Processing, Other Applications
• By End User: Beverages, Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Bakery, Fruits and Vegetables, Confectionery, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global food robotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food robotics refers to the use of robots for processing food and automating various stages of food production like packing and palletizing. The use of robots in food processing processes is more effective, efficient, and sanitary than using human labor.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Food Robotics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Food Robotics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Food Robotics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix



