TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

For immediate release

9 October 2023

Serabi Gold plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Holding(s) in Company

The Board of Serabi announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification from Premier Miton Group plc following an increase in their holding which is set out below.

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the London Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BG5NDX91
Issuer Name
SERABI GOLD PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Premier Miton Group plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
GUILDFORD
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Oct-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
06-Oct-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.098487 0.000000 5.098487 3861316
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.768514 0.000000 4.768514  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG5NDX91   3861316   5.098487%
Sub Total 8.A 3861316 5.098487%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Sub Total 8.B2      

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Premier Miton Group Plc Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd      
Premier Miton Group Plc Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd      
Premier Miton Group Plc Premier Asset Management Limited      
Premier Miton Group Plc Premier Investment Group Ltd      
Premier Miton Group Plc Premier Fund Managers Ltd 5.098487%   5.098487%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
06-Oct-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Guildford, UK

Mining Industry


