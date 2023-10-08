TAIWAN, October 8 - President Tsai welcomes Saint Christopher and Nevis Governor-General Liburd to Taiwan

President Tsai welcomes Saint Christopher and Nevis Governor-General Liburd to Taiwan

On October 9, at the invitation of our government, Governor-General Marcella A. Liburd of our Caribbean ally the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit through October 13. Presidential Office Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) stated that President Tsai Ing-wen offered a sincere welcome to Governor-General Liburd and her delegation on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan.

Spokesperson Lin noted that Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations in 1983, so this year marks the 40th anniversary of our official ties as well as the independence of St. Kitts and Nevis. The spokesperson added that this visit by Governor-General Liburd to participate in our National Day Celebration and Reception is especially significant as it shows the depth of our bilateral friendship.

Spokesperson Lin said that Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis engage in close cooperation in such fields as agriculture, public health and medicine, education, information and communications technology, climate change, and sustainable development. The spokesperson said that through a variety of cooperative programs and agreements, our two countries have benefitted their citizens by taking concrete actions. She added that the St. Kitts and Nevis government and National Assembly have also demonstrated staunch support for Taiwan by speaking up on Taiwan's behalf at international forums and unanimously passing resolutions in support of Taiwan.

This is Governor-General Liburd's first visit to Taiwan since assuming office this past February, Spokesperson Lin said, and we hope that our interaction and exchanges during this visit will make for an even closer and more solid bilateral friendship, and that we can work together for democratic resilience and environmental sustainability around the globe.