2020-2030 Growing Investments in Technologies will Boost Robotic Pool Cleaner Market to Reach $2.48 Billion | CAGR 14.1%

Robotic Pool Cleaner -amr

U.S. accounted for more than 61% of the North American market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proposed Robotic Pool Cleaner Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œRobotic Pool Cleaner Market,โ€ The robotic pool cleaner market size was valued at $740.50 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,483.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6717

The pool cleaner is a gadget or device that assists in the cleaning of a pool. A robotic pool cleaner is a machine that cleans a pool by itself. The polyester filter cartridges, a motor, on-board pumps, and a remote control make up this system. The filter cartridges must be cleaned on a regular basis in order for a robotic pool cleaner to perform properly. A robotic pool cleaner cleans the pool by removing debris and dust. The microprocessor technology is used in some robotic pool cleaners. The robotic pool cleaners typically come with a remote control for remote operation.

Individuals will have more free time, which will lead to increased involvement and demand for swimming pool services. Nevertheless, if this free time is gained as a result of unemployment, the sector does not benefit as consumers frequently do not have the financial means to make optional purchases when they are unemployed. The time spent on leisure and sports is predicted to increase modestly in 2020, providing a potential threat to sector operators as economic indicators as employment levels improved. This has created robotic pool cleaner market opportunity globally.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Robotic Pool Cleaner Market include:

Aquatron Robotic Technology

iRobot Corporation

KOKIDO

Mariner 3S AG

Hangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. Ltd

maytronics

Milagrow HumanTech

Pentair

Polaris Inc.

Zodiac Pool Systems

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—–๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6717?reqfor=covid

The range of robot uses has widened as technical applications have grown. In addition to industrial applications, robots may increasingly do human tasks. The market players are incorporating innovative technologies to meet changing and rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. For example, Aquabot, a robotic pool cleaner, employs one of the most powerful pumps in the market to reduce the quantity of chemicals added to the pool while also purifying it. One of the robotic pool cleaner market trends is the advancement of technology, which is contributing to the market growth on a large scale.

The key manufacturers are constantly working toward integrating technological innovations with diverse consumer requirements in such a way that revenue can successfully be generated from the same. These robotic pool cleaners clean the dirt and debris from the swimming pools and are often operated by a remote. Some robotic pool cleaners often come up with microprocessor-based technology. Its parts such as filter cartridges need to be periodically cleaned for better functioning of the product.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The above-ground segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The hotels segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 14.8%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.7%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

The Europe robotic pool cleaner accounted for more than 30% of the global market in 2020.

The U.S. accounted for more than 61% of the North American market in 2020.

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8d5541d90b60da9bc65633ff587a86a2

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porterโ€™s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 In Ground

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Above Ground

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Cloud Connected

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Bluetooth And Wi Fi Connected

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER MARKET, BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Residential

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Hotels

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



Similar reports :-

:- microwave oven market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bird-repellent-market-A16927

:- Cigarette Vending Machine Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cigarette-vending-machine-market-A06762

:- Aseptic Processing Marketย

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aseptic-processing-market-A11905

:- Commercial Janitorial Equipment Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-janitorial-equipment-market-A47258