https://edit.fema.gov/press-release/20231008/guam-residents-urged-plan-possible-tropical-storm

FEMA continues to monitor and prepare for impacts from Tropical Depression Bolaven, on Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

In addition to federal teams and specialists continuing to help with recovery from Typhoon Mawar, FEMA is deploying an additional 175 federal staff to respond to Tropical Depression Bolaven, if federal help is needed. These additional personnel, includes two Incident Management Assistance Teams that will embed with Guam and CNMI officials prior to the storm’s landfall to enhance preparedness efforts.

FEMA is coordinating other federal partners, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the American Red Cross, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Defense and Health and Human Services. These agencies and organizations stand ready to lend their support to the response efforts in Guam and CNMI.

FEMA's distribution center in Guam is a permanent federal storage facility that receives, stores, and ships critical disaster resources when needed.

Following the whole-community approach to emergency management, FEMA supports local and territory requests for lifesaving and life-sustaining activities. FEMA works closely with the local, territorial, non-profit organizations and private sectors partners to support incident management, communications, debris removal, engineering, infrastructure, health and medical, environmental response, military support and more. If the immediate needs of survivors affected by the storm supersede the local and territorial resources, FEMA is also prepared to provide essential commodities like meals, water, blankets, cots, tents, tarps, generators and more.

Plan Ahead

Since disaster preparedness begins with families and communities, you can take actions now to be ready for Tropical Depression Bolaven:

Have a plan for safe sheltering during the storm, check your disaster supplies and ensure you have adequate food, water, medication, fuel and other items. When the storm hits, take shelter in an interior room away from windows, putting as many walls as possible between yourself and the destructive winds.

Review your emergency plan: If you do not have a plan, learn how to create an emergency plan. Have plans for your family members and pets. If you are a person with disabilities or a caregiver for elderly, you may need to take extra steps to plan for those additional needs.

Heed the warnings of local and territorial officials. Listen to officials and stay off the roads if told to do so. Find out now where your local shelters are if you are in a low-lying area that tends to flood or check to see if you can stay with friends and family.

Have an emergency kit prepared: Store enough food and water for your household for 7-10 days. Include medication, disinfectant supplies and pet supplies.

Get emergency alerts: Please stay informed by having a weather alert radio where you can listen to emergency news. Make sure to sign up to receive weather alerts in your community alerts in your community to stay updated on the latest weather news from the National Weather Service. Please stay informed by downloading the FEMA app, which allows you to receive weather warnings for up to five locations of your choice across the nation.

Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators. Pull cash from the ATM in case of power outages. Secure important documents: Keep copies of birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents in a water-proof bag.

Don’t drive through flood waters: Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low-lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.



