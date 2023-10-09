Guam Residents Urged to Plan for Possible Tropical Storm

As FEMA is closely monitoring the developing weather disturbance with the Guam Homeland Security, the Joint Typhoon Weather Center and the National Weather Center, FEMA urges Guam residents to plan ahead for possible tropical storm.

More than 200 FEMA personnel are currently deployed in Guam, with more resources are in transit, preparing for the possible incoming severe weather. The FEMA distribution center in Guam is ready to support and provide commodities if needed to both Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. FEMA staff are coordinating with the territory and commonwealth leadership to integrate respective leads and identify resources that may be needed for the upcoming storm.



You can help keep you and your family safe, prevent damage to your home and property, and help your community get back up and running after a disaster, by taking the following measures:

Review your emergency plan: If you do not have a plan, learn how to create an emergency plan.

Have an emergency kit prepared: Store enough food and water for your household for 7-10 days. Include medication, disinfectant supplies and pet supplies.

Get emergency alerts: Please stay informed by having a weather alert radio where you can listen to emergency news. Make sure to sign up to receive weather alerts in your community alerts in your community to stay updated on the latest weather news from the National Weather Service.

Plan ahead: Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators. Pull cash from the ATM in case of power outages.

Secure important documents: Keep copies of birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents in a water-proof bag.

Don’t drive through flood waters: Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low-lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Listen to officials and stay off the roads if told to do so.

Find out now where your local shelters are if you are in a low-lying area that tends to flood or check to see if you can stay with friends and family.

Have plans for your family members and pets. If you are a person with disabilities or a caregiver for elderly, you may need to take extra steps to plan for those additional needs.



More information

Build A Kit | Ready.gov

Hurricane Safety Tips and Resources (weather.gov)

National Hurricane Preparedness | National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (noaa.gov)

For more information on Guam’s disaster recovery, please visit our website.

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).