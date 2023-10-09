Impact of Toxic Agrochemical Use on School Lunches and Children’s Health To Be Explored in Congressional Briefing

The alarming test results of toxins in school lunches and fast food brands will hopefully compel lawmakers to take action for safer, more nutrient dense food for our children.” — Zen Honeycutt, Founder and Executive Director of Moms Across America

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moms Across America announces a congressional briefing on food toxicity to take place in Washington DC on October 17, 2023, from 9-10:30am in the Hart Senate Office Building, Room SH-902. The briefing is hosted by Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

Panel members will share results of recent testing on school lunches and fast food brands, many of which are suppliers of school lunches, showing significant levels of synthetic pesticides, heavy metals, and hormones that are eaten by American children daily. The concerning toxic exposure ultimately contributes to the $4.1 trillion in healthcare spending and chronic disease epidemic in the United States.

Panel experts include:

● Kelly Ryerson, MBA - Founder of Glyphosate Facts, an educational platform that links modern agricultural practices with chronic disease.

● Dr. Michelle Perro, MD - Pediatrician and Author of What’s Making Our Children Sick

● Zen Honeycutt - Founder and Executive Director of Moms Across America, author of Unstoppable

● Dr. John Fagan, PhD - Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer at the Health Research Institute

● Mark Doudlah - Doudlah Farms Organics - Sixth Generation farmer currently utilizing regenerative organic practices

The panel will discuss gaps in current nutrition policy, the state of children’s health, the school lunch and fast food meal testing results, and solutions from the regenerative organic farm. It is Moms Across America’s intention that the leaders of this nation address the issue of toxic agrochemical use in the food supply and its impact on nutrient density, human health, and our children.

“America’s school lunches are a major contributing factor to the mental and physical health crisis we are facing today. Fast food brands often supply meals to our public schools. The alarming test results of toxins in school lunches and fast food brands, which we will discuss at this briefing, will hopefully compel lawmakers to take action for safer, more nutrient dense food for our children,” said Zen Honeycutt, Founder and Executive director of Moms Across America.

“Food policy primarily focuses on food access and nutrition, but we know that food can only be nutritious if it also is non-toxic,” said MAA board member Kelly Ryerson.

Moms Across America is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.