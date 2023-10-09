Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Rice Lake, Wis.

RICE LAKE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the City of Rice Lake, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Sunday, October 8, 2023.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers from the Rice Lake Police Department and the Barron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a female who had been stabbed by a male subject on the 400 block of Hatten Avenue in Rice Lake. Upon arrival, officers encountered a female subject with injuries who was being treated by EMS. Law enforcement then encountered a male subject barricaded in an apartment and gave commands for him to come out, but the subject did not comply. A police K-9 and less lethal options were utilized in an attempt to gain compliance from the male subject. The subject subsequently charged at officers with a bladed weapon. Officers discharged their firearms during the incident and struck the male subject. First aid was rendered; however, the male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

There is no further danger to the public.

Officers from the Rice Lake Police Department and the Barron County Sheriff’s Office were equipped with body cameras.

The involved officers from both agencies have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI will review all evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.