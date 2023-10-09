Foreign Minister Manele attends the 1st High Level Meeting for AIS in Bali

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele is in Bali, Indonesia to attend the 1st High Level Meeting (HLM) for Archipelago and Island States (AIS) and related meetings from 9th -11th October 2023.

Minister Manele joins other AIS Leaders, Ministers and Senior government Officials. The theme of the 1st HLM is “Fostering collaboration, enabling innovation, for our ocean and our future”.

The 1st HLM for AIS is follow up from previous Ministerial and Officials meetings since the AIS Forum was established in 2017 by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Indonesia.

The HLM is aimed at promoting sustainable development in archipelagic and island states, encouraging economic growth while protecting the environment, ensuring social equity, and strengthening governance systems, and developing joint strategies for promoting economic development in AIS Forum countries.

There will be a Leaders declaration to be adopted during the HLM, whereby AIS members reaffirm their commitment to work together with support of development partners and other stakeholders to engage in mutually beneficial collaboration to protect the health of the ocean and address sustainable development related challenges for the good of all humanity and generations to come.

As a member of AIS, Solomon Islands has benefited from programmes and activities supported by the AIS over the past years and is looking forward to engage in the HLM and related meetings this week in Bali.

Apart from the HLM, Minister Manele will also take part in a number of side events as well as have bilateral meetings.

The Foreign Minister is accompanied by the Deputy Secretary, Mr Cornelius Walegerea and supported by the staff of the Solomon Islands Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

