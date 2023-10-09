Submit Release
Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu" (Update Time: 2023-10-09 07:00)

MACAU, October 8 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-09 07:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect
"blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Typhoon "Koinu" has passed due south of Macao and is currently located about 60 kilometers southwest of Macao. It is expected that its intensity will gradually weaken and move away from Macao.

However, its associated rainbands are widely affecting the Pearl River Estuary. Rainfall in Macao is frequent and sometimes heavy in the morning, with winds reaching Beaufort scale levels 7 to 8 and gusts. Therefore, Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 will remain in force until 10 a.m. this morning.

In addition, Blue storm surge warning is still in force and is expected to remain in force until 8 a.m.

The public is advised to take precautions and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

