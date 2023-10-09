MACAU, October 9 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-09 10:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

"Koinu" has weakened into a severe tropical storm and continues to move westward and gradually away from Macao. As the threat of "Koinu" to Macao is gradually decreasing, SMG issued Tropical Cyclone Signal No.3 at 10:00 this morning.

However, the rainbands related to "Koinu" are currently widely affecting the Pearl River Estuary, and are expected to continue to bring strong winds and showers to Macao today. The rains in Macao are forecasted to be frequent and sometimes heavy today. Winds can sometimes reach strong wind level, and with gusts. The public is advised to stay tuned, pay attention to flooding caused by heavy rains, and pay attention to the latest weather information before traveling.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.