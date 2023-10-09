Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, October 9 - Press Release
October 8, 2023

Poe on Filipinos in Israel

The safety of Filipinos in conflict-stricken Israel is of primordial concern.

Concerned government agencies must ensure that our kababayan, especially those living near the battle zones, are moved to secure shelters or halfway houses.

Repatriation should be calibrated for those who want to go home while the borders are still open.

The government thru the OWWA has a standby fund for repatriation of our OFWs in distress. This should be utilized efficiently.

As we hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, we have to act with dispatch so that no Filipinos will be included in the count of casualties.

