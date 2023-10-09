Statement of Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo on Israel-Gaza conflict:

According to Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator, Arnerl Ignacio, an estimate of 24,800 OFWs will be affected due to the current "state of war" declared by Israel.

Since the conflict ensued, my office has been in full contact with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and OWWA to find out the condition of OFWs and Filipinos in the area to ensure their safety and repatriation plan.

Our government has already formed a task force that includes the DMW, OWWA and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to monitor our countrymen in Israel.

Currently, the task force is still investigating if there are Filipinos among the reported 250 people killed and 1,590 injured in the said attacks . About 2,000 OFWs are reportedly living in Gaza.

Meanwhile, on the Filipino and Thai nationals who were allegedly caught by the Hamas group at the border, the embassy is still confirming this information.

Amid this turmoil, I remind our kababayans in Israel to stay alert and focus on important news.

Likewise, it is very important that they follow the advice and reminders of the authorities from the Israeli government. They should also practice following standard operating procedures when the warning sirens blare, for their safety.

Pahayag ni Sen. Raffy Tulfo sa umiinit na tensyon ngayon sa Israel:

Ayon kay Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator, Arnerl Ignacio, tinatayang aabot sa 24,800 OFWs ang maaapektukhan dahil sa "state of war" na dineklara ng Israel matapos ang gulo dito.

Puspusang nakikipag-ugayan ang aking opisina sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) at OWWA upang malaman ang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan para masiguro ang kanilang kaligtasan at repatriation plan.

Bumuo na rin ang ating gobyerno ng task force na kinabibilangan ng DMW, OWWA at Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na naatasang tututok at sisiguraduhin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan doon.

Sa kasalukuyan, inaalam pa ng task force kung may mga Pilipinong kabilang sa mga napabalitang 250 na kataong namatay at 1,590 na nasugatan sa mga naganap na mga pag-atake sa lugar. Nasa 2,000 OFW ang naitalang naninirahan sa Gaza.

Tungkol naman sa mga Filipino at Thai nationals na diumano'y nahuli ng Hamas group sa border, kinukumpirma pa ng embahada ang impormasyong ito.

Sa gitna ng sigalot na ito, pinaaalalahanan natin ang ating mga kababayan sa Israel na manatiling alerto at tumutok sa mahahalagang balita.

Gayundin, napakahalaga na sila ay sumunod sa mga abiso at paalala ng mga awtoridad mula sa gobyerno ng Israel. Maliban dito, ay dapat nilang ugaliing sumunod sa mga standard operating procedure kapag tumutunog ang sirena ng pag-alarma sa publiko para masiguro ang kanilang kaligtasan.