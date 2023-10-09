Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,123 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on the escalating violence in Israel

PHILIPPINES, October 9 - Press Release
October 8, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI ON THE ESCALATING VIOLENCE IN ISRAEL

We strongly condemn the violence committed by terrorists against innocent civilians in the ongoing conflict in Israel. We deplore the taking of hostages and seek their immediate release.

Neither freedom nor justice can truly be won through this kind of violence.

We call upon the Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Foreign Affairs and other Philippine government agencies to secure our overseas Filipinos and ensure safe passage if necessary. We urge the full utilization of the Assistance to Nationals Fund for this purpose.

I pray for all who are affected by this conflict- particularly the thousands of our Filipino brothers and sisters. May the LORD cover you all.

You just read:

Statement of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on the escalating violence in Israel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more