STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI ON THE ESCALATING VIOLENCE IN ISRAEL

We strongly condemn the violence committed by terrorists against innocent civilians in the ongoing conflict in Israel. We deplore the taking of hostages and seek their immediate release.

Neither freedom nor justice can truly be won through this kind of violence.

We call upon the Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Foreign Affairs and other Philippine government agencies to secure our overseas Filipinos and ensure safe passage if necessary. We urge the full utilization of the Assistance to Nationals Fund for this purpose.

I pray for all who are affected by this conflict- particularly the thousands of our Filipino brothers and sisters. May the LORD cover you all.