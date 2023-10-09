PHILIPPINES, October 9 - Press Release

October 8, 2023 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON ONGOING ISRAEL-PALESTINE WAR The escalation of hostilities at the Gaza-Israel border should prompt immediate response from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to ensure the safety and security of affected Filipinos in Israel, including an estimated 30,000 of our overseas workers there. Every effort must be made to provide shelter for all Filipinos caught in the conflict and to facilitate the swift repatriation of our OFWs and their families. It is imperative that we all work together to assist our fellow countrymen who find themselves in the midst of this war and ensure their safe return to their loved ones. Kailangan magtulong tulong ang lahat para masaklolohan ang mga kababayan natin na naiipit sa giyera at masigurong ligtas silang makakauwi sa kanilang mga pamilya.