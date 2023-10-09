PHILIPPINES, October 9 - Press Release

October 9, 2023 Gatchalian: Gov't should work to improve quality of life of poor Filipinos amid soaring consumer prices Senator Win Gatchalian has emphasized the urgent need for government action to address the challenges posed by rising prices of basic commodities and to improve Filipinos' quality of life. "While higher consumer prices take a toll on everyone, those severely affected by it are the poorest of the poor," said Gatchalian, referring to the Philippine Statistic's Authority's September inflation data, which showed a 6.9% inflation rate for the bottom 30% income households, significantly higher than the 6.1% inflation experienced by all households. The 6.9% inflation rate for the bottom 30% income households is higher from 5.6% in August and averaged 7.3% in the nine months to September. Specifically, Gatchalian proposes that the government implement a targeted rice subsidy program in the next 3 to 6 months to alleviate food insecurity among the country's bottom 30% income households. "Modest changes in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages will have more dent on the bottom 30% income households since their priority focuses on subsistence. This is where the government should concentrate its efforts -- assisting these bottom 30% households cope with increasing prices of their vital needs," he said. "We hope such an initiative will ensure that the most vulnerable households have steady access to affordable rice," remarked Gatchalian, noting that the price of rice had the most significant impact on the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket. The inflation data for September showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 54.93% of the total figure for the bottom 30% households, compared to the 37.75% weight for all-income households. In the long term, the government should strengthen the supply chain and encourage private sector investment and competition to boost production and supply to mitigate inflationary pressures as a long-term solution, he added. Dapat mapabuti ang buhay ng mga mahihirap na Pilipino sa gitna ng tumataas na presyo ng mga bilihin ---Gatchalian Binigyang-diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang agarang pangangailangan para sa aksyon ng gobyerno upang matugunan ang mga hamon na dulot ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin at upang mapabuti ang kalidad ng buhay ng mga Pilipino. "Habang ang mas mataas na presyo ng mga bilihin ay nagdudulot ng pinsala sa lahat, ang mga lubhang apektado nito ay ang pinakamahihirap," sabi ni Gatchalian kasunod ng inflation data ng Philippine Statistics Authority nitong nagdaang Setyembre, na nagpakita ng 6.9% na inflation rate para sa pinakamababang 30% income households. Mas mataas ito kung tutuusin kaysa sa 6.1% inflation rate na naranasan ng lahat ng mga kabahayan noong Setyembre. Mas mataas ang 6.9% inflation rate para sa pinakamababang 30% income households kung ikukumpara sa 5.6% na naitala noong Agosto at nag-average ng 7.3% sa siyam na buwan ng taon hanggang Setyembre. Iminungkahi ni Gatchalian na ipatupad ng gobyerno ang isang targeted rice subsidy program sa susunod na 3 hanggang 6 na buwan upang maibsan ang problema sa kakulangan ng pagkain ng mga pinakamamabang 30% income households. "Ang mga pagbabago sa presyo ng pagkain at non-alcoholic beverages ay magkakaroon ng higit na pinsala sa pinakamababang 30% income households dahil ang kanilang prayoridad ay nakatuon sa mga pangunahing pangangailangan. Dito dapat pagtuunan ng pansin ng gobyerno ang mga pagsisikap nito -- na tulungan ang mga nasa ilalim ng pinakamababang 30% income households sa kanilang mga agarang pangangailangan," aniya. "Umaasa ako na ang ganitong inisyatibo ay makakatulong sa pinakamahihirap nating mga kababayan lalo na ang pagkakaroon nila ng access sa abot-kayang bigas," sabi ni Gatchalian, na sinabing ang presyo ng bigas ang may pinakamahalagang epekto sa pangkalahatang basket ng Consumer Price Index (CPI). Samantala, para sa long-term na solusyon, dapat palakasin ng gobyerno ang supply chain at hikayatin ang pamumuhunan at kompetisyon sa pribadong sektor upang palakasin ang produksyon at supply para mabawasan ang epekto ng inflation," dagdag niya.