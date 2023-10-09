Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cambium, Verra and Holley and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM), Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), and Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM)

On August 1, 2023, the Company reported its Q2 earnings; Cambium reported quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. Revenue was $59.5, missing estimates by $17.04M. The Company also announced that CEO Atul Bhatnagar was stepping down immediately.

On this news, Cambium stock fell $0.21 per share, or 2%, to close at $10.37 per share on August 2, 2023.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Verra disclosed on August 28, 2023, that its independent public accountant firm had resigned from its appointment. Based on this news, shares of Verra fell by more than 6.8% in intraday trading on August 29, 2023.

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY)

On July 16, 2021, Empower Ltd., previously operating as a SPAC, completed a business combination with Holley Intermediate Holdings, Inc. The combined company became Holley and its common stock and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “HLLY” and “HLLY WT,” respectively.

The investigation concerns whether Holley and certain top executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or omitted material information regarding Holley’s business, operations, and prospects.

