INFINITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Infinity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INFI) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Infinity securities between January 5, 2022 and July 24, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



For over a year, Defendants pushed the false narrative that Infinity’s flagship product, eganelisib, was proceeding apace in its clinical studies as a treatment for breast cancer. Specifically, Infinity touted two clinical studies: (1) MARIO-4, a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 study; and (2) MARIO-P, a platform study to evaluate additional combinations and indications where eganelisib might increase the effectiveness of available therapies.

Results were initially so promising that partners were being sought (and prospective partners were interested) to bring eganelisib to the next stage. Then, overnight, the promise vanished. A merger was announced with another pharmaceutical company, and breast cancer treatment wasn’t mentioned. It was as if neither MARIO-4 nor MARIO-P existed. The new entity would now focus on head and neck cancer. The stock market reaction was predictable. Investors fled in droves on staggering volume. The value of both proposed companies to the merger was half of cash on hand.

On July 24, 2023, Infinity announced that the merger had been terminated, because shareholders of the merging company voted against it. The next day, on July 25, 2023, Infinity announced a “Value Preservation and Maximization Plan”, whereby it was, among other things, terminating 78% of its workforce.

