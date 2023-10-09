MACAU, October 8 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-09 04:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low to medium

Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 is still in force and is expected to remain in force in the morning.

Typhoon "Koinu" will be closest to Macao in the next few hours. winds in Macao can reach Beaufort scale level 7 to 8 with gusts. As the wind direction will change by then, some areas will become windy. Affected by the rainbands of "Koinu", showers will become more frequent and heavy at times today (9th).

Meanwhile, Blue storm surge warning is in force. There may be flooding below 0.5 meters in low-lying areas between the early morning and morning.

As the circulation of "Koinu" is quite small, according to the current forecast, unless "Koinu" takes a more northerly path towards Macao directly, the chance of needing to issue a higher tropical cyclone signal is low.

The public are advised to take precautions and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.