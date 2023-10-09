MACAU, October 8 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-09 05:15

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Typhoon "Koinu" has passed due south of Macao. The wind direction will change in the next few hours and some areas will become windy. Currently, "Koinu" is still about 50 kilometers south of Macao. Its associated rainbands are widely affecting the Pearl River Estuary. Rainfall in Macao is frequent and sometimes heavy in the morning, with winds reaching Beaufort scale levels 7 to 8 and gusts. Therefore, Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 will remain in force until 10 a.m. this morning.

In addition, the blue storm surge warning is still in effect, and low-lying areas are expected to have flooding of about 0.5 meters below before 8 a.m.

The public is advised to remain alert and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.