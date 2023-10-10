International College of Peace Studies to Inaugurate Dr. Ruben West as Global Special Envoy of Global Peace Signature
Dr. Ruben West of the USA to be Inaugurated as Global Special Envoy and Humanitarian Diplomat in a Ceremony Hosted by International College of Peace Studies
Don't wait for the right time. Take this time and make it right.”BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International College of Peace Studies is an independent educational institution that provides practical professional training in humanitarian diplomacy and international affairs. The College of Peace is registered in Africa in the Republic of Kenya, as an independent education organisation that provides practical professional training, in pursuance of TVET authority Ministry of Education.
— Dr. Ruben West
The College for Peace Studies is a United Nations-mandated organization known for its expertise in promoting peace, sustainability, and conflict resolution. Since its establishment, the International College of Peace Studies has been dedicated to providing top-quality training programs and fostering partnerships with renowned institutions worldwide. The institution provides innovative training programs to government agencies, foundations, and NGOs.
The Global Peace Signature is an initiative created by the International College of Peace Studies, Nairobi- Kenya. Dr. Ruben West is set to be inaugurated into the office of the Global Special Envoy of the Global Peace Signature in a colourful ceremony to be held in Nairobi, Kenya on 21st December 2023 at the Steadmark Gardens. His new responsibilities for this office will be to work with governments of the world, especially embassies and other state governments, and INGO's, NGO's, and intergovernmental organisations to advocate for peace in the communities, nations and the globe for prosperity, posterity and sustainable development.
During the ceremony Dr. West will also be inaugurated as a Humanitarian Diplomat. This appointment will come with specific privileges and powers and he will be issued key credentials and tools of office. His new role as a humanitarian negotiator will come in handy, due to the ongoing negotiations that goes on around the world. In his new position, he will attend and participate in meetings of the Africa Union, European Parliament, and intergovernmental sessions around the world.
In addition, Dr. West will also be the keynote speaker, for the 2023 International College of Peace Studies graduation ceremony of Humanitarian Diplomatic Chaplains.
The founder and President of the International College of Peace Studies Dr. Kennedy Waningu, set his sights on Dr. West after connecting with him in Kenya and working with him in the United States. He was amazed at Dr. West’s leadership skills, diplomacy skills and his humility.
Dr. West has created international influence and received global recognition as a thought leader and for his work and civility efforts.
He has received numerous awards and recognitions worldwide, including the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama (2016).
In 2018 he received the Girma Wolde Giorgis (Former President of Ethiopia) Presidential Award for being a Human Conservationist (which is bringing out the best in others).
In 2019 he received the Sydney Allicock (Vice President of Guyana) Global Humanitarian Award. He was also recognized as the United States 2019 Civility Icon of the Year by iChange Nations™ at the World Civility Day celebration in Gary, Indiana.
Most recently, Dr. Ruben was awarded the International Humanitarian Medal by Amb. Abdul Ghani Yahya Al-ebarh, the United Nations Social Council President and nominee for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. In the same year, he was also appointed Word Civility Ambassador and Universal Peace Ambassador.
Dr. West is also the author and co-author of 10+ books and a sought-after voice for transformation and advocacy for matters of civility. He holds a PhD and Master Degrees in Positive NeuroPsychology from The American Graduate University of Positive Psychology and a Bachelor Degree of Science in Criminal Justice from Washburn University.
