International College of Peace Studies to Inaugurate Dr. Ruben West as Global Special Envoy of Global Peace Signature

Dr. Kennedy Waningu of Kenya, Founder and President of the International College of Peace Studies with World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West of the United States

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West with leader from The Firm in Muscat, Oman after successful meetings

Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West saluting the audience after finishing a presentation in the country of Bahrain

Youth Speaker Robinson West, ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West and Dr. Robin West presenting at the Fleuve Congo Hotel in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dr. Ruben West of the USA to be Inaugurated as Global Special Envoy and Humanitarian Diplomat in a Ceremony Hosted by International College of Peace Studies

Don't wait for the right time. Take this time and make it right.”
— Dr. Ruben West
BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International College of Peace Studies is an independent educational institution that provides practical professional training in humanitarian diplomacy and international affairs. The College of Peace is registered in Africa in the Republic of Kenya, as an independent education organisation that provides practical professional training, in pursuance of TVET authority Ministry of Education.

The College for Peace Studies is a United Nations-mandated organization known for its expertise in promoting peace, sustainability, and conflict resolution. Since its establishment, the International College of Peace Studies has been dedicated to providing top-quality training programs and fostering partnerships with renowned institutions worldwide. The institution provides innovative training programs to government agencies, foundations, and NGOs.

The Global Peace Signature is an initiative created by the International College of Peace Studies, Nairobi- Kenya. Dr. Ruben West is set to be inaugurated into the office of the Global Special Envoy of the Global Peace Signature in a colourful ceremony to be held in Nairobi, Kenya on 21st December 2023 at the Steadmark Gardens. His new responsibilities for this office will be to work with governments of the world, especially embassies and other state governments, and INGO's, NGO's, and intergovernmental organisations to advocate for peace in the communities, nations and the globe for prosperity, posterity and sustainable development.

During the ceremony Dr. West will also be inaugurated as a Humanitarian Diplomat. This appointment will come with specific privileges and powers and he will be issued key credentials and tools of office. His new role as a humanitarian negotiator will come in handy, due to the ongoing negotiations that goes on around the world. In his new position, he will attend and participate in meetings of the Africa Union, European Parliament, and intergovernmental sessions around the world.

In addition, Dr. West will also be the keynote speaker, for the 2023 International College of Peace Studies graduation ceremony of Humanitarian Diplomatic Chaplains.

The founder and President of the International College of Peace Studies Dr. Kennedy Waningu, set his sights on Dr. West after connecting with him in Kenya and working with him in the United States. He was amazed at Dr. West’s leadership skills, diplomacy skills and his humility.

Dr. West has created international influence and received global recognition as a thought leader and for his work and civility efforts.

He has received numerous awards and recognitions worldwide, including the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama (2016).

In 2018 he received the Girma Wolde Giorgis (Former President of Ethiopia) Presidential Award for being a Human Conservationist (which is bringing out the best in others).

In 2019 he received the Sydney Allicock (Vice President of Guyana) Global Humanitarian Award. He was also recognized as the United States 2019 Civility Icon of the Year by iChange Nations™ at the World Civility Day celebration in Gary, Indiana.

Most recently, Dr. Ruben was awarded the International Humanitarian Medal by Amb. Abdul Ghani Yahya Al-ebarh, the United Nations Social Council President and nominee for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. In the same year, he was also appointed Word Civility Ambassador and Universal Peace Ambassador.

Dr. West is also the author and co-author of 10+ books and a sought-after voice for transformation and advocacy for matters of civility. He holds a PhD and Master Degrees in Positive NeuroPsychology from The American Graduate University of Positive Psychology and a Bachelor Degree of Science in Criminal Justice from Washburn University.

Martin Ahago
Global Partners & Purpose
email us here

Ruben West facilitates city wide action meeting in Topeka, Kansas

You just read:

International College of Peace Studies to Inaugurate Dr. Ruben West as Global Special Envoy of Global Peace Signature

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Martin Ahago
Global Partners & Purpose
Company/Organization
R West Enterprises
2002 Woodfield Rd
Bloomington, Illinois, 61704
United States
+1 7855541488
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
International College of Peace Studies to Inaugurate Dr. Ruben West as Global Special Envoy of Global Peace Signature
iChange Nations™ Selects Dr. L. Randolph Brooks, USA as (ICN) Modern Day Hero and Commissions Award In His Name
Cicone Prince of Alabama, USA Receives Global Award at International Event in Nairobi, Kenya
View All Stories From This Author