FEMA Urges Residents of Guam, Mariana Islands to Prepare Ahead of Tropical Storm Bolaven

WASHINGTON -- FEMA encourages all people in the path of Tropical Storm Bolaven to prepare now and follow instructions of local officials. Anyone in the forecasted path of the storm should monitor local weather alerts for updates and finalize their emergency plans now.

The current forecast anticipates Bolaven intensifying and passing through the Mariana Islands Tuesday evening. This storm has the potential to bring flooding due to heavy rain and storm surge. Strong sustained winds can lead to dangerous outside conditions and power outages.

FEMA and the entire Biden-Harris Administration are prepared and prepositioned to support needs that may arise from this storm. FEMA has more than 200 staff working on Guam in response to Typhoon Mawar and an additional 175 federal staff have been deployed in preparation for Tropical Storm Bolaven. These additional personnel include two Incident Management Assistance Teams that will embed with Guam and Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) officials prior to the storm’s landfall to enhance preparedness efforts.

FEMA is working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the American Red Cross, U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Defense and Health and Human Services and stands ready to provide a whole-of-government response if needed.

Now is the time to prepare.

If you are in potentially affected areas, you should be familiar with evacuation routes, have a family emergency communications plan, keep a battery-powered radio handy and have plans for your family members and pets. If you are a person with disabilities or a caregiver for elderly, you may need to take extra steps to plan for specialized needs.

Get Emergency Alerts: Make sure to sign up to receive weather alerts in your community and to stay updated on the latest weather news from the National Weather Service.

Gather Supplies: Have enough supplies for your household. Include medication, disinfectant supplies and pet supplies. After a storm, you may not have access to these supplies for days or weeks.

Don't drive through flood waters: Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Secure important documents: Place important documents, such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents, in a water-proof bag or container. If possible, have copies available electronically in a secure location on the cloud.

Personal Safety: Listen to officials and follow all instructions. They are for your safety.

Visit Ready.gov or listo.gov to learn how you can keep yourself, your family and your pets safe.

