$3,712.7 Million Football Market Expected, Globally, Growth with CAGR of 18.3% During 2021 to 2027

Football Market

As per the football market analysis, The global market is classified into type, manufacturing process, distribution channel, and region.

Growth in interest of people towards sports especially among women and children is expected to boost growth of the market” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏,𝟖𝟖𝟑.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗. 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑,𝟕𝟏𝟐.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟖.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

According to a new report, "Football Market by Product Type, Manufacturing Process, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in participation of women and kids is adding in growth of the global football market share. Rise in participation is attributed to increase in football clubs and associations. These clubs organize football leagues at national or international levels. Furthermore, promotion of football leagues lead to popularity of the sport. This popularity drives women and kids to participate in the football game. Moreover, celebrity endorsement and aggressive advertisement also promote participation in football. Thus, football clubs and association play a vital role in the global football market trends.

According to the global football market, on the basis of type, the training ball segment was the highest contributor to the market. It was valued at $981.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,806.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2027. The growth is attributed to increase in popularity of the sport.

On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,693.1 million in 2019. It is estimated to reach $2,876.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.7%. The offline segment provides products instantly to customers. Furthermore, in offline stores physical examination of products can be done. Through this choosing right product becomes easy, which in turn propels the segment growth.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the hand stitched segment was the highest contributor to the market. According to the football market analysis, hand stitched segment is estimated to reach $2,104.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.5%. The growth is attributed to the fact that hand stitched footballs are durable and are high in quality.

Key players in the industry have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion to expand their stance in the global market to stay relevant to maintain the global football market trend. The key players in the global football companies profiled in the report are Adidas AG, Baden Sports, Decathlon Sports Pvt. Ltd., Franklin Sports Inc., Mitre International, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Select Sports A/S, UMBRO, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Region-wise, Europe has gained considerable traction in the football market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of $17.7 during the forecast period. Sponsors fund advertisements and leagues. This sponsorship promotes both, sponsor company and football events within this region. Major sponsor brands in football leagues such as FIFA and UEFA Champions League are Adidas AG, Qatar Airways, and Coca-Cola. Europe was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current global football market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global market from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis and the market trends and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing global football market opportunities.

○ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

○ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

