SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with SSTrader the Sports Analytics and AI-powered Predictions Platform

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS – October 9, 2023 – SCCG Management, the leading management advisory firm in the gambling industry, is excited to announce its partnership with SSTrader, a state-of-the-art AI-powered sports analytics platform that is set to redefine sports betting. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the sports betting industry, combining SCCG's global influence and expertise with SSTrader's innovative technological solutions.

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, said, "At SCCG, we pride ourselves on identifying and partnering with the most groundbreaking ventures in the gambling arena. SSTrader's unique platform, which merges the complexities of big data, AI, and machine learning, represents the future of sports betting. In addition, we believe their proprietary AI-powered chatbot is a first-of-its-kind customer engagement and retention tool, set to take the industry by a storm. We're thrilled to be part of their journey and to provide them with unparalleled access to global markets through our extensive network."

Boris Chaikin, Strategic Advisor and Partner at SSTrader expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honoured and humbled to have the ability to work with SCCG at this early stage of our development. The assistance we expect to receive is instrumental in the development of our team’s product and vision. We look forward to tapping into SCCG’s unrivaled industry network for early market penetration and further technological development in the sports betting space."

With SCCG Management's global offices located in every corner of the world, and its position as the top-tier advisory firm in the gambling industry, SSTrader is poised to expand its reach and disrupt traditional sports betting experiences.

ABOUT SSTRADER:

SSTrader is a cutting-edge sports analytics platform that utilizes big data, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning to revolutionize the sports betting industry. With its interactive graphs, in-depth statistical analysis, and a unique feature for users to construct their own prediction models, SSTrader is transforming how sports betting data is perceived and engaged. What truly sets SSTrader apart is its one-of-a-kind feature, mirroring financial markets, that empowers users to create their own prediction models. This high degree of personalization and control revolutionizes the way users perceive and engage with sports betting data.

In addition, they have developed ChatSST – the world’s first AI-powered chatbot for personalized and detailed game predictions - an incredible retention tool for operators, a must-have for modern sportsbooks who want to provide their clients with an unrivaled experience.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

