Japan Mobile Battery Market Expected to Reach $1.43 billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 4.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Japan Mobile Battery Market by Type (Lithium-ion Battery, Nickel-based, and Others), Application (Smartphone and Non-Smartphone), and Sales Channel (Online and Offline): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The Japan mobile battery market size was valued at $0.92 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Mobile batteries are the batteries used to provide electric power to mobile phones for their operations. Mobile phones or smartphones became most integral part of everyday life. Mobile phones are not only used for telephonic conversation but also for checking in to places like doctor’s offices, events, movies and accessing maps. To use these above-mentioned features, mobile phones must have a longer battery life in one charging cycle. There are different types of battery chemistries used in the mobile phones which include lithium-ion, nickel-based, and other batteries. Among these battery types, lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used in mobile phones.

Rise in demand for smartphones from people with below the age group of 30 years in Japan is expected to drive the growth of the market during the Japan mobile battery market forecast period. In addition, increase in use of two mobile phones such as smartphone and feature phones among professionals is further anticipated to fuel the market growth from 2021 to 2030. However, low penetration of smartphones among people with age above 60 and strong presence of featured phones in Japan is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, high concern toward personal & financial security owing to potential risks in online activities in Japan is expected to restrain the growth of the smartphone battery market in the coming years. On the contrary, rise in R&D activities toward increasing battery life and performance is expected to create opportunities for key players operating in the market from 2021 to 2030.

Depending on type, lithium-ion battery segment held the highest market share of around 71.9% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries, owing to increase in need for smartphones and incorporation of additional features such as games, camera, music players, and video players, which require more energy due to increased utilization of the processor.

On the basis of application, the smartphone segment holds the largest market share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the consistent growth of smartphones in the Japan mobile industry owing to the rise in demand for smartphones among the age group of 18 to 30 years for social media, gaming apps, and others. In addition, rise in the replacement of feature phone with smartphones increases the demand for mobile batteries in this segment and thereby is expected to drive the Japan mobile battery market during the analyzed time frame.

On the basis of sales channel, the offline segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. This is owing to key advantages associated with offline distributors such as maintenance & services, replacement, faster problem resolving associated with battery functions, and others. In addition, Japanese consumers are conservative and price-sensitive as compared to other countries in the region, which resulted in driving the trend toward shopping for key mobile accessories such as mobile batteries, covers and others owing to their faith in offline platforms.

Competitive Analysis:

The Japan Mobile Battery industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Japan Mobile Battery market include,

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

MAXELL, LTD

PANASONIC CORPORATION

SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

EEMB, AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

ZHUHAI COSMX BATTERY CO., LTD.

TIANJIN LISHEN BATTERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.

LG CORPORATION

Key Findings Of The Study

- In 2020, the lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the majority of the market share of the Japan mobile battery market and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

- In 2020, the smartphone segment accounted for 82.6% market share in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.8% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the Japan mobile battery market.

- Online is the fastest-growing sales channel segment in the Japan mobile battery market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021–2030.

- In 2020, the offline segment dominated the Japan mobile battery market with more than 53.2% of the share, in terms of revenue.

