MACAU, October 8 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-08 22:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Early morning on Oct. 9th Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Evening on Oct. 8th Relatively low to medium

Typhoon "Koinu" has been moving relatively slowly in the past few hours. It is forecasted to be closest to Macao in the early hours of Monday (9th), and its associated zone of gale wind will affect Macao. It is forecasted that the northerly winds will increase in Macao, reaching Beaufort scale level 7-8 with gusts. Affected by the rainbands of "Koinu", showers will become more frequent and heavy at times tonight and Monday (9th).

Meanwhile, Blue storm surge warning is in force. There may be flooding below 0.5 meters in low-lying areas between the early hours and morning on Monday (9th).

"Koinu" is currently quite close to Macao. As the circulation of "Koinu" is quite small, and its movement speed is relatively slow, if "Koinu" takes a more northerly path towards Macao, there might be a need to issue a higher Tropical Cyclone Signal and storm surge warning signal. The public are advised to take precautions and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.