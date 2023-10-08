Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,138 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash On I-695 In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early this morning in Baltimore County.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop on Interstate 695 prior to Security Boulevard for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver and sole occupant of a 2006 Honda Civic, identified as Bryan Joseph Lee, 37, of Catonsville, Maryland, crashed into the concrete median and his vehicle became disabled in the road.

A 2016 Honda Accord struck the Civic and Lee, who was outside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Lee was declared deceased at the scene by Baltimore County Fire Department emergency medical services personnel.  The driver of the Accord, identified as Shannetta Rene Thompson, 34, of Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, remained at the scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with road closures. I-695 was shut down until about 5 a.m. following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into this case. Once their investigation is complete, the Crash Team will submit their findings to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether charges should be filed in this case.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash On I-695 In Baltimore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more