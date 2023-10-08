Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash On I-695 In Baltimore County

October 8, 2023

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early this morning in Baltimore County.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop on Interstate 695 prior to Security Boulevard for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver and sole occupant of a 2006 Honda Civic, identified as Bryan Joseph Lee, 37, of Catonsville, Maryland, crashed into the concrete median and his vehicle became disabled in the road.

A 2016 Honda Accord struck the Civic and Lee, who was outside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Lee was declared deceased at the scene by Baltimore County Fire Department emergency medical services personnel. The driver of the Accord, identified as Shannetta Rene Thompson, 34, of Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, remained at the scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with road closures. I-695 was shut down until about 5 a.m. following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into this case. Once their investigation is complete, the Crash Team will submit their findings to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether charges should be filed in this case.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

