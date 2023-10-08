MACAU, October 8 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-08 18:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Early morning on Oct. 9th Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Evening on Oct. 8th Relatively low to medium

Typhoon "Koinu" is moving slowly, and approaching Macau. Its associated zone of gale wind will affect Macau. Winds are expected to intensify in Macau.

Affected by the rainbands of "Koinu", the local wind can reach wind force levels of 6 to 8 with gusts. Showers will become more frequent and heavy at times at night and Monday (9th).

Meanwhile, Blue storm surge warning is in effect. There may be flooding below 0.5 meters caused by a storm surge in low-lying areas between midnight and morning on Monday (9th).

As "Koinu" may take a more northerly path, the possibility of issuing a higher Tropical Cyclone Signal and Yellow storm surge warning cannot be ruled out. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.