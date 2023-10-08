Việt Nam 'profoundly concerned' over Hamas-Israel violence: foreign ministry

VIETNAM, October 8 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is "profoundly concerned" over the escalating violence between Hamas and Israel that has led to massive civilian casualties, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said in a statement on Sunday.

Việt Nam is closely following the situation, she noted, as the Gaza strip saw the deadliest day in over 50 years.

"We call on relevant parties to exercise restraint, refrain from taking actions that complicate the situation, and soon resume negotiations to resolve disagreements through peaceful means, on the basis of international law and the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, and ensuring the safety and legitimate interests of civilians," the spokesperson remarked.

So far, Vietnamese citizens, including the Vietnamese community in Israel, officials on business trips, and tourists, have remained safe, according to the Vietnamese embassy in Israel.

The foreign ministry advises Vietnamese citizens to temporarily avoid areas of conflict. Vietnamese citizens in the region should closely monitor the situation, take necessary security measures, comply strictly with local government regulations, avoid large gatherings, and limit travel.

They are also told to immediately contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel for assistance when needed.

The embassy said it has deployed officers to maintain regular contact with the Vietnamese community in Israel to continuously update information and closely coordinate with relevant local authorities and diplomatic missions in the area to implement measures to protect Vietnamese citizens.

Over the weekend, Hamas forces launched a surprise military operation against Israel, shooting thousands of rockets at Israeli cities while other militants opened fires at Israeli settlers, killing hundreds and capturing numerous others.

The Israeli army has retaliated with attacks on many Hamas sites and residential buildings in the Gaza strip, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians. — VNS