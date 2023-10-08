Israel: ongoing armed conflict

On 7 October 2023, rockets were fired from Gaza across southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. There is ongoing armed conflict in southern Israel close to the border with Gaza. Military operations are expected to continue.

The Israeli government has declared a state of emergency within 80km of the border with Gaza. New Zealanders in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories should adhere to any restrictions and instructions issued by the local authorities, such as curfews and travel restrictions. Areas of military activity should be avoided at all times.

New Zealanders throughout Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories are advised to remain security conscious. Monitor the media and stay informed of developments. Please also contact your loved ones back home to let them know that you are safe.

International borders (air and land) in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories could close at short notice. Your travel may be impacted. You should contact your airline to check your flight status, and the availability of flights, before travelling.

For more information, please read our full travel advisory for Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories here.

If you require consular assistance please contact the New Zealand 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20 20.

The New Zealand Embassy in Ankara, Turkey covers Israel and can be contacted at + 90 312 446 3333 or at newzealandembassyankara@gmail.com.

The New Zealand Embassy in Cairo, Egypt covers the Occupied Palestinian Territories and can be contacted at +202 2461 9186 or at enquiries@nzembassy.org.eg.

