Vietnamese citizens in Israel remain safe amid escalating conflict

VIETNAM, October 8 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel reported on October 7 (local time) that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories in recent days has been complex, and the violence has caused hundreds of casualties, according to the information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has proactively implemented various measures to protect its citizens, including posting announcements on the official social media page of the Embassy, advising and instructing on security measures to ensure the safety of citizens, providing contact information in case of need.

The Embassy has deployed officers to maintain regular contact with the Vietnamese community in Israel to continuously update information and closely coordinate with relevant local authorities and diplomatic missions in the area to implement measures to protect Vietnamese citizens.

So far, Vietnamese citizens, including the Vietnamese community in Israel, officials on business trips, and tourists, have remained safe.

Per the foreign ministry's instructions, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel will continue to closely monitor the situation, maintain regular contact with the Vietnamese community, and develop a suitable plan for citizen protection in response to the evolving conflict and ensure the safety of Vietnamese citizens.

The foreign ministry advises Vietnamese citizens to temporarily avoid areas of conflict. Vietnamese citizens in the region should closely monitor the situation, take necessary security measures, comply strictly with local government regulations, avoid large gatherings, and limit travel.

They should immediately contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel for assistance when needed.

Vietnamese citizens in need of assistance can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel at the following phone numbers: 972-50-818-6116 and +972-52-727-4248, +972-50-994-0889, or the Citizen Protection Hotline of the Consular Department at +84 981 84 84 84.   — VNS

