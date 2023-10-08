Submit Release
Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu" (Update Time: 2023-10-08 08:30)

Update Time: 2023-10-08 08:30

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.8 Evening to night on 8th Oct Relatively High
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon on 8th Oct Relatively High

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

