MACAU, October 8 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-08 09:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Evening to night on 8th Oct Relatively High "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon on 8th Oct Relatively High

Typhoon "Koinu" is moving slowly and will move closer to the Pearl River Estuary later today.

Although the circulation of "Koinu" is small, its forecast track is closer to Macao than expected and will pass within 100 kilometers south of Macao. Therefore, the probability of issuing Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 8 between evening and night on Sunday (8th) has been increased to relatively high.

Affected by the rainbands of "Koinu", the local wind will continue to strengthen and reach wind force levels 6 to 8 with gusts on Sunday (8th). Showers will become more frequent and heavy at times on Sunday (8th) and Monday (9th).

Meanwhile, since the forecast track of "Koinu" is more northward than expected, there may be flooding below 0.5 meters caused by a storm surge in low-lying areas between midnight and morning on Monday (9th). The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.