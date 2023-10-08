Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Regarding Precautions Being Taken in New Jersey in Response to the Attacks in Israel

As we worry about loved ones abroad, we know that members of our Jewish community throughout the country, and here in New Jersey, are worried for their safety as they continue to celebrate the High Holidays.

I have been in communication with the 21 County Prosecutors and law enforcement leaders across the state. While there is no credible threat to safety, law enforcement will be increasing patrols in sensitive areas – particularly houses of worship for both the Jewish and Islamic faiths – and taking other steps out of an abundance of caution. We also call upon New Jersey residents to be extra vigilant, and if you see suspicious activity please report it to your local authorities without delay.

I am also communicating with leaders in our Jewish community so that we can work together to keep New Jersey safe. Last month, I convened a statewide meeting with members of law enforcement and leaders from the Jewish faith, as well as the interfaith community, to ensure that sacred Jewish observances could occur without interruption from those fueled by hate. While it is always our hope that the High Holidays can be celebrated freely and openly without fear, the reality is that growing extremism and antisemitism across the country requires that we remain vigilant and focused on combating hate at what is a joyous time for the Jewish community.

As one of the most diverse states in the nation, New Jersey has proven time and time again that our differences make us stronger and we can thrive in a community where differences are celebrated and not feared. Today, more than ever, we recognize that where there is hate against one, there is hate against everyone. It is up to each of us to ensure that our state is not home to hate, intolerance or violence.

