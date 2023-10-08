Residents Urged to Prepare for Tropical Storm or Typhoon Condition Winds and Rain

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang are urging residents to anticipate tropical storm or typhoon condition winds and rain over the next few days.

Governor Palacios and Lt. Governor Apatang yesterday met with the Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and today will be meeting with the CNMI Multi-Agency Coordination (MAC) Team, composed of government agencies that include the Commonwealth Health Center Corporation (CHCC), the CNMI Public School System (which operates emergency shelters), Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, Commonwealth Ports Authority, Department of Public Safety, and other agencies. The MAC Team also includes nonprofit organizations like the American Red Cross.

Details regarding shelter availability, availability of public transportation, and other emergency services information will be provided after the MAC Team meeting.



It’s important to stress that the storm’s movement, strength, and projected path are evolving; the Office of the Governor and HSEM will be monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm Bolaven (15W) and continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies. Updates will be announced when available and when appropriate.

𝗜𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿, 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘀, 𝗟𝘁. 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝗦𝗘𝗠 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗡𝗠𝗜 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀:

✅Gas vehicles and obtain fuel for your generators.

✅Secure loose debris and belongings around your household or yard.

✅Those living in flood-prone areas should take action; clear drainage areas and unblock storm drains to minimize flooding.

✅Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents, and keep copies in a weather-proof bag.

✅ Prepare to board up windows or close shutters.

✅Have a prepared emergency preparedness kit with first-aid kits, batteries, flashlights, toiletries, and a portable stove in your household.

✅Stock up on food and water, as appropriate, for your household.

✅Stay up to date with the latest information from the National Weather Service and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and other official sources.

𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗛 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦. Given the anxiety and stress that the storm (and preparing for the storm) may bring, everyone is also asked to be mindful of the stress, anxiety, and other emotional/mental impacts that may affect our family, friends, and coworkers. Make time to:

✅Eat nutritious meals

✅Drink plenty of water

✅Get exercise

✅Get abundant rest

✅Value yourself and those around you. Set aside time for a regular routine of deep breathing or other stress reduction methods to alleviate your feelings of anxiety

✅Check-in on your family and friends periodically and offer support and assistance

✅Quiet your mind

✅Set realistic goals and actions for preparation activities before, during, and after the storm

✅Avoid alcohol and drugs

✅Obtain professional help when you need it

𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗. The Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels (listed below) and media partners.

✅CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp/

✅CNMI Office of the Governor Website: https://governor.gov.mp/

✅CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmigovernor

✅NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

✅NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

✅Joint Typhoon Warning Center Website: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html