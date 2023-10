Residents Urged to Prepare for Tropical Storm or Typhoon Condition Winds and Rain

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang are urging residents to anticipate tropical storm or typhoon condition winds and rain over the next few days.

Governor Palacios and Lt. Governor Apatang yesterday met with the Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and today will be meeting with the CNMI Multi-Agency Coordination (MAC) Team, composed of government agencies that include the Commonwealth Health Center Corporation (CHCC), the CNMI Public School System (which operates emergency shelters), Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, Commonwealth Ports Authority, Department of Public Safety, and other agencies. The MAC Team also includes nonprofit organizations like the American Red Cross.ย

Details regarding shelter availability, availability of public transportation, and other emergency services information will be provided after the MAC Team meeting.

Itโ€™s important to stress that the stormโ€™s movement, strength, and projected path are evolving; the Office of the Governor and HSEM will be monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm Bolaven (15W) and continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies. Updates will be announced when available and when appropriate.

๐—œ๐—ป ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ, ๐—š๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ผ๐˜€, ๐—Ÿ๐˜. ๐—š๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ด, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—›๐—ฆ๐—˜๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ก๐— ๐—œ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—น๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€:

โœ Gas vehicles and obtain fuel for your generators.

โœ Secure loose debris and belongings around your household or yard.

โœ Those living in flood-prone areas should take action; clear drainage areas and unblock storm drains to minimize flooding.

โœ Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents, and keep copies in a weather-proof bag.

โœ ย Prepare to board up windows or close shutters.

โœ Have a prepared emergency preparedness kit with first-aid kits, batteries, flashlights, toiletries, and a portable stove in your household.

โœ Stock up on food and water, as appropriate, for your household.

โœ Stay up to date with the latest information from the National Weather Service and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and other official sources.

๐— ๐—˜๐—ก๐—ง๐—”๐—Ÿ ๐—›๐—˜๐—”๐—Ÿ๐—ง๐—› ๐— ๐—”๐—ง๐—ง๐—˜๐—ฅ๐—ฆ. Given the anxiety and stress that the storm (and preparing for the storm) may bring, everyone is also asked to be mindful of the stress, anxiety, and other emotional/mental impacts that may affect our family, friends, and coworkers. Make time to:ย

โœ Eat nutritious meals

โœ Drink plenty of water

โœ Get exercise

โœ Get abundant rest

โœ Value yourself and those around you. Set aside time for a regular routine of deep breathing or other stress reduction methods to alleviate your feelings of anxiety

โœ Check-in on your family and friends periodically and offer support and assistance

โœ Quiet your mind

โœ Set realistic goals and actions for preparation activities before, during, and after the storm

โœ Avoid alcohol and drugs

โœ Obtain professional help when you need it

๐—ฆ๐—ง๐—”๐—ฌ ๐—œ๐—ก๐—™๐—ข๐—ฅ๐— ๐—˜๐——. The Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels (listed below) and media partners.

โœ CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp/

โœ CNMI Office of the Governor Website: https://governor.gov.mp/

โœ CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmigovernor

โœ NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

โœ NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

โœ Joint Typhoon Warning Center Website: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html