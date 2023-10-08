Submit Release
Temporary FEMA Disaster Assistance Centers To Open In Chicago Heights and Little Village for One Week

CHICAGO – Two temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will be open in Chicago Heights and Little Village from Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 14 to help renters, homeowners and business owners affected by June 29-July 2 severe storms and flooding. 

Locations of the temporary DRCs:

Chicago Heights Public Library      Open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

25 W. 15th St.

Chicago Heights, IL 60411

Toman Branch, Chicago Public Library     Open 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

Chicago, IL 60623

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at these centers can help survivors affected by the June 29 – July 2, 2023, storms and flooding to apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and have their questions answered in person.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, Large print etc.) or a language interpreter may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 16, 2023.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). 

