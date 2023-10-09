I'm Not Selfish, I'm Self First, And It's Non-Negotiable: This book is creating a buzz and sparking intense discussions
Stop neglecting your own needs and start prioritizing your own happiness.
By embracing your Inner God, you can access an infinite source of power to manifest your desires. You become an unstoppable force that attracts abundance effortlessly because you know your worth”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Parris, a young man from Tampa, FL, has created a stir with his newly released book, "I'm Not Selfish, I'm Self-First, and It's Non-Negotiable." While the title alone has caused controversy, the book provides ample reasons to put oneself first and foremost.
— Mark Parris
One of the book's most interesting concepts is the mindset of "Living in the Know and Living in the Now." Equipping yourself with a good knowledge base puts you in a position to make better decisions and helps you navigate everything aligned with your life purpose. Living in the Now reminds you to let go of things in your past and not to get consumed by what your future may hold. What you do have control over is your present, and what you do in that very moment can help shape or even shift your future to all the things that you want to manifest.
According to the author, the key to manifestation is Living in the Know and Living in the Now, combined with some valuable pointers about tapping into your inner God (Self). This book is very uplifting and serves as a guide to help you relearn yourself, heal, and manifest. It's a quick read but packs a punch in a conversational manner, making it feel like you're speaking with a close friend about all the things you need to do without coming across as matter of fact.
The Book is available in paperback and E-book format on all major platforms, from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and www.imselffirst.com
