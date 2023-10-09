Nearly 2,000 people attended the U.S. premiere of "Back to the Origin" as a positive energy to turn the world around

The "Back to the origin" was produced by Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, with more than 600 participants from all over the world, creating a spiritual frenzy in the U.S.

The drama of "Back to the origin"is a reflection of the current environment where desire, temptation, power, fame and conflict are becoming more and more prevalent. It is like a mirror reflecting the audience's reflection on themselves.

Tai Ji Men "Back to the origin" brings a rich cultural and spiritual feast to America.

Tai Ji Men, an ancient menpai (similar to school) of qigong, martial arts, and self-cultivation, presents the Oriental martial arts passed down from generation to generation, full of voice, momentum and stance.