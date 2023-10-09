Nearly 2,000 people attended the U.S. premiere of "Back to the Origin" as a positive energy to turn the world around
The "Back to the origin" was produced by Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, with more than 600 participants from all over the world, creating a spiritual frenzy in the U.S.
The drama of "Back to the origin"is a reflection of the current environment where desire, temptation, power, fame and conflict are becoming more and more prevalent. It is like a mirror reflecting the audience's reflection on themselves.
Tai Ji Men, an ancient menpai (similar to school) of qigong, martial arts, and self-cultivation, presents the Oriental martial arts passed down from generation to generation, full of voice, momentum and stance.
Balancing Mindfulness, Culture, and Technology: "Back to the Origin" Unleashes the Power to Change the World
A majestic masterpiece of Tai Ji Men, “Back to the Origin,” will make its debut, akin to an Eastern rendition of the “Siddhartha.” The play is a wake-up call, a fable that tells the story of human origins and destiny. It sheds light on how, in the vast cosmic currents, one can transcend the ego, confront the battles of good and evil, and make choices guided by conscience. Each captivating scene guides the audience through the dimensions of time and space, awakening the deep-seated conscience within, rediscovering the true self. It also helps more people to find solutions for their body, mind and spirit.
Gathering the wisdom and Truth of a 6,000-year-old culture, “Children from Heaven” inspires the goodness thought
With the wisdom and truth of 6,000 years of Tai Ji culture, “Back to the Origin” allows spectators to grasp their own path in life. One of the contributors to the script points out that “Back to the Origin” serves as a reflective mirror for today's world, where desires, temptations, power, fame, and conflicts seem to proliferate. When the human heart succumbs to temptation, how can one break free from bewilderment and attain spiritual freedom?
Just like the protagonist Ade, Tsai, Meng-hsuan, who flawlessly portrays Ade throughout the play, resonates with the character’s essence as a representation of present-day individuals. He firmly believes that Ade embodies the struggles and aspirations of contemporary society, and that the ultimate remedy for the flaws of human nature lies in heeding the voice of goodness residing within one's heart.
The cast of over 600, hailing from various states across the United States and around the world, and ranges in age from 8 to 72 years old, all disciples of Tai Ji Men. Under the guidance of Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, the Grand Master of Tai Ji Men, they have been involved in every aspect, from scriptwriting to music composition, costume design, set construction, and prop creation, presenting classical culture through innovative means. In this drama, the almost lost ancient martial arts are rejuvenated and blended with the new generation, giving rise to a fresh chapter in martial arts development that transcends the ordinary.
The music, an integral part of the performance, holds immense power. From the captivating chants laden with ancient wisdom to the poignant strains of the indigenous melody "Children from Heaven," the music not only stirs the audience, but also purifies their hearts during the moments when Ade and the others face defeat at the hands of demons that exploit human weaknesses. "It was truly moving! Even a woman in her sixties felt her heart resonate. The melodic chants brim with ancient wisdom. Rooted in years of practicing Tai Ji Men Qigong, the disciples deliver resonant voices from their “dantian”, sending reverberations deep into the souls of the audience.
The Bay Area, the world's largest tech hub, serves as the inaugural destination for the U.S. tour of "Back to the Origin," adding significant symbolism to the play. In the era of AI technology, tech enthusiasts have come to realize the dual nature of technology, with its potential for both good and evil. Zhao Shuren, portraying "Covetous", brings years of experience of work and a deep understanding of the darker aspects of human nature. Through his performance, he aims to inspire the better angels of our nature. "This play is a microcosm of our lives in Silicon Valley," commented Mr. Chen, a freelancer, emphasizing that the play delves into the essence of existence, be it the pursuit of wealth or coexistence in harmony with nature.
A significant number of parents brought their children along to witness the performance. Yim Hui-ru, a housewife, found it particularly meaningful to expose her children to the play, emphasizing the importance of preserving and appreciating culture. During the performance, Yim Hui-ru discovered an abundance of shared memories from her own childhood that she could now pass on to her children. The excitement and joy they experienced upon seeing the Sugar Gourd was a cherished moment. Adding to the spectacle, Ms. Chiang, a Bay Area resident, donned a vibrant cheongsam attire, unexpectedly becoming one of the standout attractions of the day.
About Tai Ji Men
Tai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization deeply rooted in Tao traditions, passed across the generations, as a source of wisdom and guidance. It is dedicated to preserving the culture of Tai Ji Men and enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of people worldwide. In the year 2000 and 2001, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two academies in Walnut and Cupertino, California respectively, and two more academies, one in Pasadena and the other in Santa Clara will open in October. Over the past two decades, Dr. Hong has led delegations from Tai Ji Men and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) to travel across six continents, propagating a culture of conscience, love, and peace.
Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in the United Nations' adoption of the International Day of Conscience. In recognition of the astounding 1.2 million service hours dedicated by Dr. Hong and FOWPAL members to the nation, he was bestowed with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from the office of President Joe Biden in March of this year.
