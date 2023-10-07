DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cut Bank">DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cut Bank CUT BANK – The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cut Bank that occurred…

CUT BANK – The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cut Bank that occurred yesterday when Cut Bank Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue SW for a report of a violation of an order of protection.

As officers arrived on scene, the respondent of the protection order exited his vehicle and confronted officers with a rifle. An officer fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect, a 54-year-old male from Cut Bank, died from his wounds. The officer was not physically injured during the encounter and has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation proceeds. The identity of the officer and the decedent will not be released at this time.

As the investigation is in the early stages, additional details are not available. In accordance with the law, a coroner’s inquest will be conducted when the investigation is complete to examine facts and evidence pertinent to the incident.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the coroner investigation. The Cut Bank Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to ensure policy and use of force guidelines were followed.

“Upon the chief’s request, we immediately sent agents to Cut Bank to begin the investigation,” DCI administrator Bryan Lockerby said. “Every investigation into an officer-involved shooting takes considerable time for us to process the scene and follow up with interviews, ballistics, and toxicology. We will be responsive, intentional, and thorough.”

“We ask for patience as the investigations are conducted. As the Chief in Cut Bank, I have seen the impact incidents like this can have in a small community. I also know how well small towns come together and support each other in a crisis. I ask that you please keep those involved, as well as their families, in your thoughts and prayers,” Cut Bank Police Chief Michael Schultz said.