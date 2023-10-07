Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,810 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the ongoing attacks in Israel

PHILIPPINES, October 7 - Press Release
October 7, 2023

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the ongoing attacks in Israel

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless attacks of Hamas on Israel. Violence has no place in this world and there is certainly no excuse that can justify these inhumane attacks. This kind of violence must end. We stand in solidarity and offer our prayers to the people of Israel during this challenging time.

We also call on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine Embassy in Israel to provide any assistance possible, most especially to the Filipinos residing in the country.

You just read:

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the ongoing attacks in Israel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more