Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,816 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

AZERBAIJAN, October 7 - 07 October 2023, 13:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on October 7.

The head of state congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wished him new successes in his statehood activities and robust health.

Vladimir Putin thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his attention and congratulation.

The heads of state underlined successful development of friendly relations between the countries in various fields, and discussed the issues related to the prospects for cooperation and new contacts.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more