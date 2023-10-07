Flash News: OKX to adjust tick size of spots/margins and perpetual swaps

Submit Release
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of October 7, 2023.

OKX to adjust tick size of spots/margins and perpetual swaps

In order to increase market liquidity and improve OKX users' trading experience, OKX will adjust the tick size of certain spots/margins and perpetual swaps at 6:00 am – 8:00 am (UTC) on Oct 13, 2023.

Specific adjustment details are as follows:

Note: If the trading pair is available for spot and margin markets, the adjustment will apply to both.

Type Trading pair Tick size (before) Tick size (after)
Perpetual PEOPLE/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot AAVE/ETH 0.0001 0.00001
Spot APE/BTC 0.0000001 0.00000001
Spot APM/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot AST/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot BCH/BTC 0.00001 0.000001
Spot CGL/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot CQT/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot CRV/BTC 0.0000001 0.00000001
Spot CRV/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot DHT/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot GARI/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot GHST/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot GOAL/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot GOG/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot HC/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot IQ/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot KINE/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot KNC/BTC 0.0000001 0.00000001
Spot LBR/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot LINK/BTC 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot LINK/ETH 0.00001 0.000001
Spot LSK/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot LTC/ETH 0.0001 0.00001
Spot LTC/OKB 0.01 0.001
Spot MKR/BTC 0.0001 0.00001
Spot MKR/ETH 0.001 0.0001
Spot MOVEZ/USDT 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot MXC/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot NEAR/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot NEO/BTC 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot OKT/BTC 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot OKT/ETH 0.00001 0.000001
Spot PCI/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot PEOPLE/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot PRQ/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot REVV/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot SAITAMA/USDT 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot SUSHI/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot UTK/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot VELA/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot WAXP/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot WNCG/USDT 0.0001 0.00001
Spot XETA/USDT 0.00001 0.000001
Spot XLM/BTC 0.00000001 0.000000001
Spot XLM/ETH 0.0000001 0.00000001
Spot XNO/USDT 0.001 0.0001
Spot XRP/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001
Spot XRP/OKB 0.0001 0.00001


During the tick size adjustment period, trading will be temporarily suspended for 2 minutes for the trading pair adjusted to a smaller decimal value, you will not be able to transfer funds, place orders, amend orders, and cancel orders for the affected trading pair. Other trading pairs will not be affected. Trading for the trading pair adjusted to a larger decimal value will not be affected.

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer
This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.


