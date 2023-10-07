Flash News: OKX to adjust tick size of spots/margins and perpetual swaps

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of October 7, 2023.



OKX to adjust tick size of spots/margins and perpetual swaps

In order to increase market liquidity and improve OKX users' trading experience, OKX will adjust the tick size of certain spots/margins and perpetual swaps at 6:00 am – 8:00 am (UTC) on Oct 13, 2023.

Specific adjustment details are as follows:

Note: If the trading pair is available for spot and margin markets, the adjustment will apply to both.

Type Trading pair Tick size (before) Tick size (after) Perpetual PEOPLE/USDT 0.00001 0.000001 Spot AAVE/ETH 0.0001 0.00001 Spot APE/BTC 0.0000001 0.00000001 Spot APM/USDT 0.00001 0.000001 Spot AST/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot BCH/BTC 0.00001 0.000001 Spot CGL/USDT 0.00001 0.000001 Spot CQT/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot CRV/BTC 0.0000001 0.00000001 Spot CRV/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001 Spot DHT/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot GARI/USDT 0.00001 0.000001 Spot GHST/USDT 0.001 0.0001 Spot GOAL/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot GOG/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot HC/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot IQ/USDT 0.00001 0.000001 Spot KINE/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot KNC/BTC 0.0000001 0.00000001 Spot LBR/USDT 0.001 0.0001 Spot LINK/BTC 0.000001 0.0000001 Spot LINK/ETH 0.00001 0.000001 Spot LSK/USDT 0.001 0.0001 Spot LTC/ETH 0.0001 0.00001 Spot LTC/OKB 0.01 0.001 Spot MKR/BTC 0.0001 0.00001 Spot MKR/ETH 0.001 0.0001 Spot MOVEZ/USDT 0.000001 0.0000001 Spot MXC/USDT 0.00001 0.000001 Spot NEAR/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001 Spot NEO/BTC 0.000001 0.0000001 Spot OKT/BTC 0.000001 0.0000001 Spot OKT/ETH 0.00001 0.000001 Spot PCI/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot PEOPLE/USDT 0.00001 0.000001 Spot PRQ/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot REVV/USDT 0.00001 0.000001 Spot SAITAMA/USDT 0.000001 0.0000001 Spot SUSHI/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001 Spot UTK/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot VELA/USDT 0.001 0.0001 Spot WAXP/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot WNCG/USDT 0.0001 0.00001 Spot XETA/USDT 0.00001 0.000001 Spot XLM/BTC 0.00000001 0.000000001 Spot XLM/ETH 0.0000001 0.00000001 Spot XNO/USDT 0.001 0.0001 Spot XRP/ETH 0.000001 0.0000001 Spot XRP/OKB 0.0001 0.00001



During the tick size adjustment period, trading will be temporarily suspended for 2 minutes for the trading pair adjusted to a smaller decimal value, you will not be able to transfer funds, place orders, amend orders, and cancel orders for the affected trading pair. Other trading pairs will not be affected. Trading for the trading pair adjusted to a larger decimal value will not be affected.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

